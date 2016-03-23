ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Trident
  4. Reviews

Trident reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trident.

Reviews

26

Avatar for Pnwberrylover23
Member since 2019
I am fairly new to cannabis. And after a couple bad trips I decided I wanted to try something with more cbd. This is a nice strain. Mellow vibes. Calms the mind, takes the edge off pain which makes me feel more energetic!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FonkFiend
Member since 2018
Smells of sweet, piney, and with a hint of citrus, reminds me a bit of lemon jack x thin mint cookies or something.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for the_preroller
Member since 2018
Having over 8 different strains at home, this is the one that gets me the most excited after work. It has thick, sticky buds with a light green / golden texture, and has a perfectly fresh and earthy scent. The effects of this strain are relaxation, comfort, and satisfaction. I feel creative and cal...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Cjbarret
Member since 2018
Fantastic CBD strain, sticky flowers and relatively easy to grow. My go to CBD.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of TridentUser uploaded image of TridentUser uploaded image of Trident
Avatar for karlwireless
Member since 2015
This is for what the label calls a 2:1 CBD/THC. It doesn't say what percentage of each. Having been using Harlequin for a while, I find that this Trident relaxes me as much without getting me in the least bit jittery. I was able to go through a full bowl and felt good the entire time. If anyone ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GothicLucien
Member since 2017
Pretty good day time maybe for a weekend morning for me. Pretty relaxing and good for pain but i found it doesn't last for long still a good medical strain in my opinion. Very easy to grow and easy to get to yeld well. I would recommend it as a first grow for sure!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for benjigold
Member since 2017
I was using it for it's CBD properties, but did not expect to get high. Granted it wasn't a bad high or a heavy high, but enough to know I was feeling it. After about 5 min I was ready for bed, falling asleep on the couch. Relaxed, tingly, comfortable. So this strain will definitely help with insomn...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for KronicK707
Member since 2016
One of my favorite CBD strains. This grown by HPRC, has a strong nose and taste. My favorite to be functioning throughout the day. If I'm looking to pick up this strain, I prefer HPRC grown compared to other vendors.
Read full review
Reported
feelings