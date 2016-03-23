Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trident.
Reviews
26
Pnwberrylover23
Member since 2019
I am fairly new to cannabis. And after a couple bad trips I decided I wanted to try something with more cbd. This is a nice strain. Mellow vibes. Calms the mind, takes the edge off pain which makes me feel more energetic!
Having over 8 different strains at home, this is the one that gets me the most excited after work. It has thick, sticky buds with a light green / golden texture, and has a perfectly fresh and earthy scent.
The effects of this strain are relaxation, comfort, and satisfaction. I feel creative and cal...
This is for what the label calls a 2:1 CBD/THC. It doesn't say what percentage of each.
Having been using Harlequin for a while, I find that this Trident relaxes me as much without getting me in the least bit jittery. I was able to go through a full bowl and felt good the entire time.
If anyone ...
Pretty good day time maybe for a weekend morning for me. Pretty relaxing and good for pain but i found it doesn't last for long still a good medical strain in my opinion. Very easy to grow and easy to get to yeld well. I would recommend it as a first grow for sure!
I was using it for it's CBD properties, but did not expect to get high. Granted it wasn't a bad high or a heavy high, but enough to know I was feeling it. After about 5 min I was ready for bed, falling asleep on the couch. Relaxed, tingly, comfortable. So this strain will definitely help with insomn...
One of my favorite CBD strains. This grown by HPRC, has a strong nose and taste. My favorite to be functioning throughout the day. If I'm looking to pick up this strain, I prefer HPRC grown compared to other vendors.