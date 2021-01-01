Trideri reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trideri.
Trideri effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 11 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Arthritis
50% of people say it helps with arthritis
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Trideri near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.