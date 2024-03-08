Triple Crown reviews
d........z
March 8, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Yo Im Just Gonna Start By Saying YESSS 😂 This Strain Is Very Good! I Give It A 10 ! I Am Very Happy Talkative and Aroused . Has a wonderful taste and Funky Good smell The Hit Is Smooth ! I highly recommend For anger, depression, or anxiety 🙌🏽
a........r
February 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
triple crown seriously is a top strain for me now (: