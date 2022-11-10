Tropical Cherry by Grow Science (Sativa) —————————- • Bought this because my dispensary had a sale & my tender recommended this brand. • Just lit my first bowl and it tasted like fresh chopped grass. Then towards the end skittles candy🤤 • indie music is hitting hard normally I wouldnt go that route when I smoke but it gives you “the feels,” of dancing/swaying. • my eyes feel high, heavy, & sleepy. But my body is tingling and energy. • sitting in the recliner a lone lol it makes me super focused like wayyyyyy better then Adderall/Vyanse. Everything you hear is crystal clear. I have ADD just got off addy to switch to vyvanse 60mg with my prim doc. But had to send me to the physic doc for a higher dosage but the physic doc doesnt think I have ADD and took me off of it. (If any of that made sense to my fellow ADD/ADHDers. • the first bowl lasted 11min long and starting to slowly sober up already making my eyes more awake feeling. • the music is boring me, getting ready to turn the tv on. • now I felt like that was a hill I was going up because now I feel Superrrrrr high! Like a rollar coaster high but the 2nd high I feel higher. • body high • I already forgot what else I wanted to say about this. Im getting distracted by this stupid nat that wont leave my forearm alone🖕🏽🪰. #NoMunchies 🎉 • its now helping my anxiety the “worrying side,” which causes me to stress out all the time. Its like telling me to chill-lax dude🤙🏽 • high lasted from 4:15pm - 5:07pm. • coming down from the high. I feel stress free, no anxiety, or not worried. Supa relaxed👌🏽 • getting ready to pack the next bowl. • Flaring up my 6weeks long itchy all over body hives from a new probiotic I been taking. Idk what it is im allergic too but this strain has increased the deadly itching a notch!🔥 • 2nd bowl = didnt feel high at all. • 3rd bowl - it tastes like manly shaving cream & spicy this time around its such a strange combo😂😂 • totally keep zoning out at the tv completely spacing off and in deep thought to myself. Randomly, snapping out of it and realizing😂 • knocked me out😴 • havent slept that deep in a long time! ————————— DAY 2 —————————- * Felt less stressed, depression felt like its been better from most days, less anxiety, my add seemed lower today. • Getting ready for round✌🏽 • This time its like a shaving cream flavor if I were to taste it this is what it would based off the scent + with the ending taste of tropical fruit roll up. • struggling to get high this time around. Its more like a buzz feeling. • TBH overall - I think this is wayyy over priced when I just tried the cheap 28g The Pharm for $ 9 0 and that tasted awful but holy sh*t you got really high right away and non stop with 7-12 highs out of it VS this $ 1 5 0 for 14g that you got 2-3 highs out of a whole bowl that the high didnt last very long.