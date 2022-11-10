Trop Cherry reviews
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
M........a
November 10, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Beautiful aroma, some of the most beautiful purple flower I've ever seen. But when you break it open it's even more beautiful purple. Great high, wonderful wake and bake
g........2
September 21, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Stunning flower. This gave me more of a relaxed and focused high and it’s pretty uplifting. Not the strongest strain but the effects are great. One of my favorites in a while
8........s
September 26, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely a light strain…not super intense but very relaxing and nice. A great day strain or something to use after work. Makes me feel real nice and happy. Great for beginners.
a........2
June 8, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Definitely one of my all time favorite strains now. I have cPTSD, so I usually stay away from sativa strains. This one on the other hand, is amazing and caught my eye with the big purple buds & delightful smell of tropical fruit. I bought a quarter of it and instantly became filled with euphoric bliss after a couple hits, feeling relaxed but not in a sleepy or sedating kind of way. Went back two days later and bought an ounce. This stuff is top notch forreal, it helps me a ton with anxiety, PTSD, depression and my pain issues. It puts me in such a great & uplifted mood, as well as always giving me crazy munchies. It's also helped a bit with some of the social aspects of my Aspergers (autism). Video games and movies are amazing while stoned on Trop Cherry, and when I'm watching videos on TikTok or YouTube, I'll catch myself watching the same reel/short video 8-10 times in a row because of how stoned I am and how into the videos I get, basically analyzing everything lol. Anyways, I highly recommend this strain in every way. From the smell, to the taste and effects, this strain is without a doubt an amazing medicine for many things. Definitely in my top three now.
d........1
July 22, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
World class strain. Cherry, wood, citrus with that hint of indica dirt smell. Reds and purple bud colors are sweet. Great euphoria, giggly, happy, tingly, ... slight sativa anxiety at 15 minutes and then smoothed back out. World class hybrid!
r........3
June 29, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tropical Cherry by Grow Science (Sativa) —————————- • Bought this because my dispensary had a sale & my tender recommended this brand. • Just lit my first bowl and it tasted like fresh chopped grass. Then towards the end skittles candy🤤 • indie music is hitting hard normally I wouldnt go that route when I smoke but it gives you “the feels,” of dancing/swaying. • my eyes feel high, heavy, & sleepy. But my body is tingling and energy. • sitting in the recliner a lone lol it makes me super focused like wayyyyyy better then Adderall/Vyanse. Everything you hear is crystal clear. I have ADD just got off addy to switch to vyvanse 60mg with my prim doc. But had to send me to the physic doc for a higher dosage but the physic doc doesnt think I have ADD and took me off of it. (If any of that made sense to my fellow ADD/ADHDers. • the first bowl lasted 11min long and starting to slowly sober up already making my eyes more awake feeling. • the music is boring me, getting ready to turn the tv on. • now I felt like that was a hill I was going up because now I feel Superrrrrr high! Like a rollar coaster high but the 2nd high I feel higher. • body high • I already forgot what else I wanted to say about this. Im getting distracted by this stupid nat that wont leave my forearm alone🖕🏽🪰. #NoMunchies 🎉 • its now helping my anxiety the “worrying side,” which causes me to stress out all the time. Its like telling me to chill-lax dude🤙🏽 • high lasted from 4:15pm - 5:07pm. • coming down from the high. I feel stress free, no anxiety, or not worried. Supa relaxed👌🏽 • getting ready to pack the next bowl. • Flaring up my 6weeks long itchy all over body hives from a new probiotic I been taking. Idk what it is im allergic too but this strain has increased the deadly itching a notch!🔥 • 2nd bowl = didnt feel high at all. • 3rd bowl - it tastes like manly shaving cream & spicy this time around its such a strange combo😂😂 • totally keep zoning out at the tv completely spacing off and in deep thought to myself. Randomly, snapping out of it and realizing😂 • knocked me out😴 • havent slept that deep in a long time! ————————— DAY 2 —————————- * Felt less stressed, depression felt like its been better from most days, less anxiety, my add seemed lower today. • Getting ready for round✌🏽 • This time its like a shaving cream flavor if I were to taste it this is what it would based off the scent + with the ending taste of tropical fruit roll up. • struggling to get high this time around. Its more like a buzz feeling. • TBH overall - I think this is wayyy over priced when I just tried the cheap 28g The Pharm for $ 9 0 and that tasted awful but holy sh*t you got really high right away and non stop with 7-12 highs out of it VS this $ 1 5 0 for 14g that you got 2-3 highs out of a whole bowl that the high didnt last very long.
g........1
June 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is probably in my top three favorites. I could smoke this morning, afternoon, or early evening. I have no problem getting things done while smoking this or just sitting and relaxing. It's a very mellow high (at least for me) I can sit and binge TV or hang with a bunch of friends. It's really versatile. It's not a heavy high, if that makes sense. If you're a new to smoking, this will be perfect for you. I'm sorta new. I started about a year ago for stress, anxiety, a neuromuscular disease, among other things. I walked the road of narcotics for the issues, and that was the worst two years of my life. Decided to give weed a try. It's still a process, finding what works for what. Now, I'm dealing with Meniere's disease. Dizziness, nausea and constant ringing in my ears. So, I'm working that in now. So far, so good. Back this strain, love it. Would recommend it to anyone. It helps me relax, which helps with so many of my issues. I give trop cherry 9.5/10
p........1
August 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Trop cherry may very well be consistently my favorite strain of all time. i’m so lucky to work for a company which grows an outstanding trop cherry flower. wrestling with both depression and anxiety can make medicating with cannabis tricky, but this strain is wonderfully balanced for what i expect out of my cannabis. i can achieve a boost in motivation without the overpowering anxiety. not to mention it’s incredible fresh citrus flavor! this is a strain i recommend mixing with any other strain to make any joint taste fabulous. all hail trop C!!!