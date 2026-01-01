Tropic Soda is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Lime Soda and Double Dutch Soda. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropic Soda is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Umami Seed Co, the average price of Tropic Soda typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropic Soda’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropic Soda, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







