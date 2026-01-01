Tropic Soda
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
stock photo similar to Tropic Soda
Tropic Soda
TS
Hybrid
Tropic Soda potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Tropic Soda is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Lime Soda and Double Dutch Soda. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropic Soda is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Umami Seed Co, the average price of Tropic Soda typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropic Soda’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropic Soda, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Tropic SodaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tropic Soda products near you
Similar to Tropic Soda near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—