Tropical Cherry strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Focused

Tropical Cherry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Arthritis
    15% of people say it helps with Arthritis

December 7, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I like the level of buzz I’m feeling like nothing can go wrong today, imagine yourself riding down the highway with your favorite music playing and no traffic.
23 people found this helpful
August 3, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Easy to grow great high
4 people found this helpful
January 23, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Amazing taste, color, and a great high.
4 people found this helpful
April 9, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
well mine looks nothing like the picture it's like totally purple through and through but everything else seems to lead up to a decent description of it great smoke totally smooth not what I expected usually something dark like that is super gassy and maybe it would be if you did it outdoors I have no experience growing indoors but for some reason in my mind I think it would turn out totally different if I did it outside
3 people found this helpful
December 16, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This Strain is wonderful and beyond. The buds I have had a chance to try are amazing. The weed is basically redish purple in its entirety. The smell is like no other weed and the same every time So you would know exactly what you had. It does range in potency and flavor profile. Being a bit low and a bit high as if there are some different tiers to the same weed which obviously there are. All around fantastic and always a beautiful bud I mean gorgeous. My Thanks to the Creator's of this Strain as this one is fantastic in every aspect Pure get Stoned Goodness. I have purchased this strain many many times. Love ❤️
2 people found this helpful
December 21, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Great cherry and tropical smell and taste. Relaxed but not tired. Focused and not wired. Definitely helps with pain without giving me the munchies or couch lock. I'm giving this strain 5 stars.
2 people found this helpful
September 28, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Pretty unique strain, the nugs i had were a mix of a pinkish purple and green, they also smelled like straight citrus which tasted nice as well, overall decent high
2 people found this helpful
March 8, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Absolutely fire and the taste and smell is amazing, lowered my chronic back pain considerably.
2 people found this helpful

