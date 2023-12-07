This Strain is wonderful and beyond. The buds I have had a chance to try are amazing. The weed is basically redish purple in its entirety. The smell is like no other weed and the same every time So you would know exactly what you had. It does range in potency and flavor profile. Being a bit low and a bit high as if there are some different tiers to the same weed which obviously there are. All around fantastic and always a beautiful bud I mean gorgeous. My Thanks to the Creator's of this Strain as this one is fantastic in every aspect Pure get Stoned Goodness. I have purchased this strain many many times. Love ❤️