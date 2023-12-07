stock photo similar to Tropical Cherry
Tropical Cherry

aka Tropic Cherry

Tropical Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Tropical Cherry is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics, a Colorado-based breeder. It has a sweet and sour citrus profile with a flavor of ripe cherries and nutty earthiness. It may produce sativa-like effects of euphoria, mood enhancement, and energy. Tropical Cherry is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cherry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cherry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and depression. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Tropical Cherry features flavors like berry, tropical, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tropical Cherry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tropical Cherry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly or The Highest Critic.

Tropical Cherry strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Focused

Tropical Cherry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Arthritis
    15% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Tropical Cherry strain reviews41

December 7, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I like the level of buzz I’m feeling like nothing can go wrong today, imagine yourself riding down the highway with your favorite music playing and no traffic.
23 people found this helpful
August 3, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Easy to grow great high
4 people found this helpful
January 23, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Amazing taste, color, and a great high.
4 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Tropical Cherry strain genetics