K........4
June 6, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
This strain is pretty dope, this is definitely good for getting things done, first hit is tasty and works right away. Recommend this for anyone 👍🏽
a........1
December 7, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Full disclosure here, I’m reviewing a distillate cart-one that claims to have strain-specific terpenes added-but flower might hit you differently than what I’m describing. Taste, I’m sure most carts you can buy that are “Anything” Cookies” are going to be tasty, this is no exception though it seems to lean more on citrus notes. Sativas rarely hit me like they’re “supposed” to but psychological or not, this bad boy has been amazing in the wee hours, like right now. Really helps me shake the drowsiness and get my mind moving (body not so much lol) It’s good, will be buying flower in the near future
J........7
June 12, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Nice sativa/hybrid high for me 😁 This is on my early afternoon menu 👍👍 just enough to let you know it is there, but not top overpowering.
r........7
November 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
very sweet smell! absolutely had my head up my a55 with this one. hits very hard and tends to leave you feeling the effects for awhile. previous strains tend to not last very long in terms of effects but I do feel like this was worth the boutique price. excellent sativa/hybrid for intrusive thoughts and motivation. I have chronic pain in my lower back and chronic issues with neuropathy in my feet and with the anti-inflammatory properties, I have much more range of motion and can work through the swelling and pain with very little discomfort
h........k
August 6, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Heavily tastes and smells like a fresh tropical mango. Sweet and strong, intense energetic burst that makes you talk a lot after one good bowl. Lasts about a couple hours. 9/10, would definitely recommend for am or party use.
a........p
January 13, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Consumed through a Dynavap and Mighty with a WPA. Immediate eye dryness after smoking this one lol. Fantastic high, had me on the floor laughing with my wife! Really was a great night for both of us. Pleasant smoke, one of my favorites!
r........1
January 7, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Very mellow but kept me focused on what's important. Definitely a favorite of mine.
j........3
July 29, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
As a kush/cookies lover, this strain is perfect. The best way to describe this strain is OG Kush but amped up. The lemony pine is still there except the lemon is mixed heavily with orange citrus, and the pine is more woody than anything. The high hits your face hard and fast! Dont overindulge or this high will get overwhelming and scary. If you want more indica effects just use a little bit more, the indi effects can be quite potent with this one. The taste is very citrusy with the notes of lemon and wood on the exhale; a fine smoke indeed. When I say it like that it almost just sounds like normal OG Kush, but its something different when actually smoked. Almost like your drinking orange juice out of an old wooden cup. When my friend smoked it, he said to him it tasted citrusy and heavily like cookie dough! look out for that taste as well!