As a kush/cookies lover, this strain is perfect. The best way to describe this strain is OG Kush but amped up. The lemony pine is still there except the lemon is mixed heavily with orange citrus, and the pine is more woody than anything. The high hits your face hard and fast! Dont overindulge or this high will get overwhelming and scary. If you want more indica effects just use a little bit more, the indi effects can be quite potent with this one. The taste is very citrusy with the notes of lemon and wood on the exhale; a fine smoke indeed. When I say it like that it almost just sounds like normal OG Kush, but its something different when actually smoked. Almost like your drinking orange juice out of an old wooden cup. When my friend smoked it, he said to him it tasted citrusy and heavily like cookie dough! look out for that taste as well!