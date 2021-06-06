Tropical Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Cookies.

write a review

Tropical Cookies strain effects

Reported by 30 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Tropical Cookies strain helps with

  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Tropical Cookies reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 6, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This strain is pretty dope, this is definitely good for getting things done, first hit is tasty and works right away. Recommend this for anyone 👍🏽
13 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Full disclosure here, I’m reviewing a distillate cart-one that claims to have strain-specific terpenes added-but flower might hit you differently than what I’m describing. Taste, I’m sure most carts you can buy that are “Anything” Cookies” are going to be tasty, this is no exception though it seems to lean more on citrus notes. Sativas rarely hit me like they’re “supposed” to but psychological or not, this bad boy has been amazing in the wee hours, like right now. Really helps me shake the drowsiness and get my mind moving (body not so much lol) It’s good, will be buying flower in the near future
10 people found this helpful
June 12, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Nice sativa/hybrid high for me 😁 This is on my early afternoon menu 👍👍 just enough to let you know it is there, but not top overpowering.
8 people found this helpful
November 30, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
very sweet smell! absolutely had my head up my a55 with this one. hits very hard and tends to leave you feeling the effects for awhile. previous strains tend to not last very long in terms of effects but I do feel like this was worth the boutique price. excellent sativa/hybrid for intrusive thoughts and motivation. I have chronic pain in my lower back and chronic issues with neuropathy in my feet and with the anti-inflammatory properties, I have much more range of motion and can work through the swelling and pain with very little discomfort
3 people found this helpful
August 6, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
Heavily tastes and smells like a fresh tropical mango. Sweet and strong, intense energetic burst that makes you talk a lot after one good bowl. Lasts about a couple hours. 9/10, would definitely recommend for am or party use.
3 people found this helpful
January 13, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Consumed through a Dynavap and Mighty with a WPA. Immediate eye dryness after smoking this one lol. Fantastic high, had me on the floor laughing with my wife! Really was a great night for both of us. Pleasant smoke, one of my favorites!
2 people found this helpful
January 7, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Very mellow but kept me focused on what's important. Definitely a favorite of mine.
2 people found this helpful
July 29, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
As a kush/cookies lover, this strain is perfect. The best way to describe this strain is OG Kush but amped up. The lemony pine is still there except the lemon is mixed heavily with orange citrus, and the pine is more woody than anything. The high hits your face hard and fast! Dont overindulge or this high will get overwhelming and scary. If you want more indica effects just use a little bit more, the indi effects can be quite potent with this one. The taste is very citrusy with the notes of lemon and wood on the exhale; a fine smoke indeed. When I say it like that it almost just sounds like normal OG Kush, but its something different when actually smoked. Almost like your drinking orange juice out of an old wooden cup. When my friend smoked it, he said to him it tasted citrusy and heavily like cookie dough! look out for that taste as well!
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...