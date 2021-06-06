Full disclosure here, I’m reviewing a distillate cart-one that claims to have strain-specific terpenes added-but flower might hit you differently than what I’m describing. Taste, I’m sure most carts you can buy that are “Anything” Cookies” are going to be tasty, this is no exception though it seems to lean more on citrus notes. Sativas rarely hit me like they’re “supposed” to but psychological or not, this bad boy has been amazing in the wee hours, like right now. Really helps me shake the drowsiness and get my mind moving (body not so much lol) It’s good, will be buying flower in the near future