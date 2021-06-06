stock photo similar to Tropical Cookies
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Tropical Cookies

Tropical Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Pineapple Skunk. Bred by Growers Choice, Tropical Cookies is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cookies effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Tropical Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of pineapple, mango, and pear. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Tropical Cookies strain effects

Reported by 30 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Tropical Cookies strain helps with

  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tropical Cookies strain reviews

June 6, 2021
This strain is pretty dope, this is definitely good for getting things done, first hit is tasty and works right away. Recommend this for anyone 👍🏽
13 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
Full disclosure here, I’m reviewing a distillate cart-one that claims to have strain-specific terpenes added-but flower might hit you differently than what I’m describing. Taste, I’m sure most carts you can buy that are “Anything” Cookies” are going to be tasty, this is no exception though it seems to lean more on citrus notes. Sativas rarely hit me like they’re “supposed” to but psychological or not, this bad boy has been amazing in the wee hours, like right now. Really helps me shake the drowsiness and get my mind moving (body not so much lol) It’s good, will be buying flower in the near future
10 people found this helpful
June 12, 2021
Nice sativa/hybrid high for me 😁 This is on my early afternoon menu 👍👍 just enough to let you know it is there, but not top overpowering.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tropical Cookies strain genetics

Strain parent
Pps
Pineapple Skunk
parent
Tropical Cookies
TpC
Tropical Cookies