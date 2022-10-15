Tropical Infusion reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Infusion.
Tropical Infusion strain effects
Tropical Infusion strain flavors
Tropical Infusion strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Stress
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
r........8
October 15, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This jawn litty no kizzy
T........4
October 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This is orange juice in weed form. Amazing orange/tangerine smell, with light purple, green and orange colors. Covered in crystals with a flimsy bud structure, not dense. Great day smoke.
s........7
July 2, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
An excellent strain. Smelling it reminded me of all the good things in life. Even brought a smile to my face! Good smoke. Felt evenly in both head and body. Not a couch-lock type of strain, but it does relax the soul. Would be a good use for anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms.
j........r
October 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Fruity aroma with a pungent, dank undertone that hits your senses right away. The buds are light and airy, not overly compact, but covered with an abundance of trichomes and vivid red pistils, giving them a beautiful appearance. When smoked, it delivers a smooth, clean hit that leaves no harshness. The high is uplifting and energizing, ideal for daytime use, and lasts around 4 to 6 hours depending on your tolerance. Perfect for staying focused and creative without feeling too sedated.
M........3
January 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
one of my all time favorite strains! very picky, high tolerance weed snob here. have severe depression, lack of motivation and fatigue. I'm currently in the wall Mart parking lot about to complete my tasks for the day listening to oldies bonding with my significant other. this is great. its a dreary, super sad day outside, slushy and snowy. but I'm fucking happy 😁
a........5
December 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely a body high. Felt like I was vibrating 😂😂 and it smell and taste good asf.
d........q
March 24, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
I only recently discovered this a couple months ago and I’m so glad I did! It is by far my favorite flower I’ve had so far. It is just so flavorful, and recommend it to those who like the fruity tasting flower.
K........3
September 2, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
This strain is FANTASTIC!