Fruity aroma with a pungent, dank undertone that hits your senses right away. The buds are light and airy, not overly compact, but covered with an abundance of trichomes and vivid red pistils, giving them a beautiful appearance. When smoked, it delivers a smooth, clean hit that leaves no harshness. The high is uplifting and energizing, ideal for daytime use, and lasts around 4 to 6 hours depending on your tolerance. Perfect for staying focused and creative without feeling too sedated.