HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Tropical Infusion
Tropical Infusion is a weed strain bred by Skunk House Genetics. Tropical Infusion is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Modified Banana. Tropical Infusion smells bright, citrusy and dank. This high-THC sativa-leaning hybrid strain can be used day or night. We're still learning more about Tropical Infusion's effect. Leave a review below.
Tropical Infusion strain effects
Tropical Infusion strain flavors
Tropical Infusion strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Stress
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
Tropical Infusion strain reviews9
r........8
October 15, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
T........4
October 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
s........7
July 2, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed