Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Punch.

Tropical Punch strain effects

Reported by 25 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Tingly

Focused

Tropical Punch strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

November 2, 2021
Tropical punch by shango. First, everything I have gotten from shango has been straight GAS and Tropical punch is no different. It tastes delicious and Didn’t get an ashy taste from start to finish in an average sized (1g) joint. Very heady and spacey all while I’m glued to my couch. Heightened senses for sure and kinda trippy. Veteran approved. Top notch smoke.
18 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Felt very relaxed and my whole body felt tingly. Helps a lot with post workout pain. I also couldn't stop smiling lol.
18 people found this helpful
November 18, 2021
It's creeps up on you! 🙃
14 people found this helpful
May 20, 2022
A soft elegant romp through a mental buzz that will also ease back pain. The creativity flows in a not too manic way. That's good since the Indica effect may kick in after 2 bowls. The lemony scent let me know before I hit it that it would be good for my asthma. After 3 bowls I experienced some involuntary sleep but I never fully felt couch-locked like GG4. My mouth and eyes are wet. After smoking a lot of the punch varieties I was left with no sense of smell. Covid level loss, but not here. Arousal seems normal, Creativity is a +1. I feel like I could enjoy this 5 hours before work instead of my usual 7 hour limit before I clock in. Pain relief is great but somewhat fleeting. The purple varieties usually come through for the pain. An 87% rating (4stars) for this gentle gem.
6 people found this helpful
April 16, 2022
Made a trip to Michigan today, glad I got this to try, was going to pass out by because of the low THC level, but I'm trying to not go by that so m much anymore and go more by smell and looks. At $50/half oz., it's definitely worth the grab. The smell and the taste is great. Looking forward to sharing this then tell the THC levels after they have smoke it too. It's a wonderful bud and well priced. I only got one of the half to try and would get it again.
2 people found this helpful
September 23, 2023
best pen I’ve tried makes me feel so relaxed and gives me the munchies I recommend 🧘‍♀️
2 people found this helpful
November 5, 2021
I feel mildly relaxed yet mentally engaged simultaneously. A sort of mental stimulation, I suppose? Which is nice for me since its hard to relax as much on indicas, comparatively speaking. I wasn’t familar with a sativa dominant hybrid type of high, but this is really nice. It’s 10:21pm and I feel fantastic. 4.5/5 stars.
2 people found this helpful
September 4, 2022
This took my mind into a time traveling experience bri ging back memories that were imprisoned back in my mind...
2 people found this helpful

