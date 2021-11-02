A soft elegant romp through a mental buzz that will also ease back pain. The creativity flows in a not too manic way. That's good since the Indica effect may kick in after 2 bowls. The lemony scent let me know before I hit it that it would be good for my asthma. After 3 bowls I experienced some involuntary sleep but I never fully felt couch-locked like GG4. My mouth and eyes are wet. After smoking a lot of the punch varieties I was left with no sense of smell. Covid level loss, but not here. Arousal seems normal, Creativity is a +1. I feel like I could enjoy this 5 hours before work instead of my usual 7 hour limit before I clock in. Pain relief is great but somewhat fleeting. The purple varieties usually come through for the pain. An 87% rating (4stars) for this gentle gem.