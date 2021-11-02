stock photo similar to Tropical Punch
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Tropical Punch

Tropical Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch. Tropical Punch is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Punch effects include giggly, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder, and headaches. Bred by G13 Labs, Tropical Punch features flavors like tropical, apricot, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Tropical Punch is typically around $55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Tropical Punch strain effects

Reported by 25 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Focused

Tropical Punch strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tropical Punch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tropical Punch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tropical Punch strain reviews25

November 2, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Tropical punch by shango. First, everything I have gotten from shango has been straight GAS and Tropical punch is no different. It tastes delicious and Didn’t get an ashy taste from start to finish in an average sized (1g) joint. Very heady and spacey all while I’m glued to my couch. Heightened senses for sure and kinda trippy. Veteran approved. Top notch smoke.
18 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Uplifted
Felt very relaxed and my whole body felt tingly. Helps a lot with post workout pain. I also couldn't stop smiling lol.
18 people found this helpful
November 18, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
It's creeps up on you! 🙃
14 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tropical Punch strain genetics

Tropical Punch grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12