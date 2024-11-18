Tropical Sleigh Ride reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Sleigh Ride.
Tropical Sleigh Ride strain effects
Tropical Sleigh Ride reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........y
November 18, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
One of my favorite strains, smoked this strain and immediately couldn’t stop smiling. Just felt so happy and uplifted.
s........s
March 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is one of my favorites from Greenshock farms. I have been smoking various strains from Greenshock farms and tropical sleigh ride is one of my favorites for sure. Great job guys. Keep it up. Can’t wait to see what wins the next emerald cup from you guys.
k........r
October 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
This strain hit hard at first and had me couch locked. Once I broke the couch lock, I was energized and up and doing stuff.