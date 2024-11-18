Tropical Sleigh Ride
Tropical Sleigh Ride is a hybrid cannabis strain from award-winning breeders and cultivators Green Shock Farms. It combines Purple Candy Cane, an Emerald Cup top pick in its own right, with Pineapple. It won 10th place for sungrown flower at the 2023 Emerald Cup, and previously took first place for the cup’s terpene category in 2017. Tropical Sleigh Ride’s unique, ocimene-dominant terpene profile lends itself to an herbal, tropical and lightly woodsy aroma and flavor. A high CBG content also makes Tropical Sleigh Ride an intensely euphoric smoke—chase the blues away. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Sleigh Ride, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
