Tropical Slushie

Tropical Slushie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Talkative

Tropical Slushie strain helps with

  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anorexia
    25% of people say it helps with Anorexia

March 6, 2024
Earthy, Fresh and floral, Tropicana Slurpee boasts notes of lavender and sweet gas, roses and pine, supported by spicy citrus, like a clove-studded orange. Really good on the Indica side of things
3 people found this helpful
March 19, 2024
It’s definitely great to unwind with
Yesterday
Got me in such a giggly goofy mood 🤭
October 3, 2024
one of my favorite strains, I smoke it so much i barely get high off it anymore but I love the way it helps with my aches and makes me feel calm and relaxed. best flavor out of all my favorite strains. tastes and smells almost like a flowery candy.

