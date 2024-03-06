Tropical Slushie reviews
s........x
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Earthy, Fresh and floral, Tropicana Slurpee boasts notes of lavender and sweet gas, roses and pine, supported by spicy citrus, like a clove-studded orange. Really good on the Indica side of things
b........5
March 19, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
It’s definitely great to unwind with
y........w
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Got me in such a giggly goofy mood 🤭
g........h
October 3, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
one of my favorite strains, I smoke it so much i barely get high off it anymore but I love the way it helps with my aches and makes me feel calm and relaxed. best flavor out of all my favorite strains. tastes and smells almost like a flowery candy.