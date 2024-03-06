stock photo similar to Tropical Slushie
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Tropical Slushie

aka Tropical Slushee

Tropical Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Papaya. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Slushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Tropical Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Tropical Slushie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Talkative

Tropical Slushie strain helps with

  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anorexia
    25% of people say it helps with Anorexia
Loading...

Tropical Slushie strain reviews4

March 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Earthy, Fresh and floral, Tropicana Slurpee boasts notes of lavender and sweet gas, roses and pine, supported by spicy citrus, like a clove-studded orange. Really good on the Indica side of things
3 people found this helpful
October 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
one of my favorite strains, I smoke it so much i barely get high off it anymore but I love the way it helps with my aches and makes me feel calm and relaxed. best flavor out of all my favorite strains. tastes and smells almost like a flowery candy.
Yesterday
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Got me in such a giggly goofy mood 🤭
Strain spotlight

Tropical Slushie strain genetics