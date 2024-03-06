stock photo similar to Tropical Slushie
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Tropical Slushie
aka Tropical Slushee
Tropical Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Papaya. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Slushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Tropical Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tropical Slushie strain effects
Tropical Slushie strain reviews4
s........x
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
g........h
October 3, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
y........w
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy