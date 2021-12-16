Tropical Tart reviews
December 16, 2021
This strain is phenomenal. very strong and exploding with flavor. great for pain and sleep. smokes really nice. I bought the seeds from wolf genetics. very good seeds. This is one of the first time in my life i made all the mistakes possible and still had great results. I can smoke this one every day and never get tired of it
November 2, 2024
Just wow! I am blown away. I smoke a lot with a very high tolerance and usually nothing gets me high like the first time 😅 but this blew me away. Put me straight to sleep!