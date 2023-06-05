Tropical Trainwreck reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Trainwreck.
r........a
June 5, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Euphoric, happy, social, mellow and motivating all at the same time. This will have to be my favorite strain! I bought it in the disposable vape by the sticky frog 86% THC / 4.99% CBD it tastes VERY tropical and I’ve been vibin’ without pain or anxiety ever since 😎
R........r
May 29, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
I had this in cartridge form at a 1/1 THC to CBD ratio. The taste was very tropical and being a live resin I don't think any terpenes were added. The effects were uplifting and slightly motivating in a relaxed way.
T........n
November 27, 2023
Relaxed
I keep returning to this one as it feels nice. I can never really describe my highs but I do enjoy this one quite a bit. Especially if there’s cbd in it
d........5
November 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Taste great! The high has me wanting to do stuff, feel motivated! But also a little tingly and kinda wanna just chill and think about doing the things without actually doing the things. The taste reminds me of those ribbon candies Granny had at Christmas.
l........e
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Tropical Trainwreck: All Aboard the Giggle Express First things first—this strain doesn’t mess around. Tropical Trainwreck is like hopping on a party train with no brakes. I vaped it, and BAM—sweet tropical flavors rolled in like a fruity beach wave. Hit this right before heading into a restaurant, and suddenly, you’re the life of the party (even if it’s just you and your fries). The euphoria is instant—like someone hit your happy button—and the giggles? Oh, they’re coming for you. Everything’s funny, even that random chair in the corner. Plus, the food? It’s like tasting it for the first time. Five stars to that smash burger I devoured. What makes this strain special? No paranoia, no jitters, no “Oh no, did I leave the stove on?!” It’s all chill, but definitely not for newbies—this is for the pros who can handle a little whoa. Pain? Gone. Mood? Lifted. Motivation? Well, you’ll have enough to play a game, snack, and giggle, but that’s about it. Tropical Trainwreck is your ticket to a good late-afternoon trip, where the only stops are Fun Town and Snacksville.
D........6
July 31, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Had a cartridge of it. Tasted great and the high was perfect for before/during work. Doesn’t make you sleepy or groggy
k........e
June 22, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
This is my favorite for a chill Saturday afternoon. I can still get things done, but also am happy to just chill too.
M........3
January 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
You can never miss with trainwreck... Ever. Straight to the head... Weight off my shoulders... Smile on my face... Five minutes later... Pain-free. Product: Panda Sticky Tropical Trainwreck.