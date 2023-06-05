stock photo similar to Tropical Trainwreck
Hybrid

Tropical Trainwreck

Tropical Trainwreck is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Express and Trainwreck. This strain is a flavorful treat, with a sweet citrus and earthy flavor that has hints of pineapple and pine. Tropical Trainwreck is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and energetic experience. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Trainwreck effects include happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Trainwreck when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Rare Terpenes, Tropical Trainwreck features flavors like sweet, citrus and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Tropical Trainwreck typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Trainwreck, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Tropical Trainwreck strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Tropical Trainwreck strain helps with

  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Tropical Trainwreck strain reviews

June 5, 2023
Euphoric, happy, social, mellow and motivating all at the same time. This will have to be my favorite strain! I bought it in the disposable vape by the sticky frog 86% THC / 4.99% CBD it tastes VERY tropical and I’ve been vibin’ without pain or anxiety ever since 😎
11 people found this helpful
May 29, 2023
I had this in cartridge form at a 1/1 THC to CBD ratio. The taste was very tropical and being a live resin I don't think any terpenes were added. The effects were uplifting and slightly motivating in a relaxed way.
7 people found this helpful
November 27, 2023
I keep returning to this one as it feels nice. I can never really describe my highs but I do enjoy this one quite a bit. Especially if there’s cbd in it
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tropical Trainwreck strain genetics