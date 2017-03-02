ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tropicali reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Tropicali.

Reviews

29

Avatar for Saulcc93
Member since 2018
Híbrida para cuando la fiesta está apagándose o cuando ya se acabó para ir a descansar Sabor dulce al igual que el aroma
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Dlittleford17
Member since 2015
Amazing High, you feel the Euphoria right away.👌. They also sell this strain at Green Valley Collective in North Hollywood
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BigShaffer
Member since 2017
Pretty nice. Had it with a honey wrap pretty good combo. Dry mouth is a definite lol but if you had a long day this will be a nice end to it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CannabisAndy
Member since 2016
Great smell very flowery type of smell. love the texture of the bud and the color very light green. The smoke was smooth with a bit of dryness in the after taste. overall best!! I actually time my high with this strain and it was last 2:00 hours . just a cool fact
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for knbkn
Member since 2015
I'm typically a sativa smoker so this strain gave me the giggles and was just a chill brain high for a couple hours. It's great at parties and for daytime smoking, but would definitely have a bowl while cooking dinner or so.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ShutUpJazmin
Member since 2016
Smells like a tropical fruit basket. Taste sweet and earthy. When vaped it kind of has a perfume like flavor but it's not over powering. Leaves a huge smile on my face. I was talking up a storm too. I love strains like this. I didn't experience any paranoia or couch lock. It did relax me and made me...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for polarpattern
Member since 2014
Instant, cerebral, and tingly all over. Best I've had in years. Damn-near perfect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly