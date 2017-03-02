Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great smell very flowery type of smell. love the texture of the bud and the color very light green.
The smoke was smooth with a bit of dryness in the after taste. overall best!! I actually time my high with this strain and it was last 2:00 hours . just a cool fact
I'm typically a sativa smoker so this strain gave me the giggles and was just a chill brain high for a couple hours. It's great at parties and for daytime smoking, but would definitely have a bowl while cooking dinner or so.
Smells like a tropical fruit basket. Taste sweet and earthy. When vaped it kind of has a perfume like flavor but it's not over powering. Leaves a huge smile on my face. I was talking up a storm too. I love strains like this. I didn't experience any paranoia or couch lock. It did relax me and made me...