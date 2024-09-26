Tropicanna Poison reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropicanna Poison.
Tropicanna Poison strain effects
Tropicanna Poison reviews
s........0
September 26, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Dizzy
I'm smoking a Tropicanna Poison phenotype, the buds are purple and very resinous, the trichomes flood the glass jar, when burning it is quite smooth, with fruity and acidic notes, a relaxing effect.an effect that doesn't leave you super high, and you still feel happy after smoking, at the end of the high, it's relaxed, not heavy at all
c........n
August 18, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
A well-rounded hybrid, I found Tropicanna Poison to be physically and mentally relaxing, while remaining fairly clear-headed.
R........0
February 27, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
🔥🔥🔥 I grew an autoflower of Tropicana Poison XL from sweet seeds and, got 5 ounces of awesome smoke, has an awesome citrus taste and smell, when growing its a high trichome producer and made my grow room smell amazing!
J........6
December 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great smell and taste, smells like a tropical ipa