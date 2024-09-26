Tropicanna Poison
Tropicanna Poison
TP
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Mango
Citrus
Berry
Tropicanna Poison effects are mostly energizing.
Tropicanna Poison is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Red Poison. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropicanna Poison is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Atlantic Seed Company, the average price of Tropicanna Poison typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropicanna Poison’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropicanna Poison, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Tropicanna Poison strain reviews(6)
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s........0
September 26, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Dizzy
I'm smoking a Tropicanna Poison phenotype, the buds are purple and very resinous, the trichomes flood the glass jar, when burning it is quite smooth, with fruity and acidic notes, a relaxing effect.an effect that doesn't leave you super high, and you still feel happy after smoking, at the end of the high, it's relaxed, not heavy at all
c........n
August 18, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
A well-rounded hybrid, I found Tropicanna Poison to be physically and mentally relaxing, while remaining fairly clear-headed.
R........0
February 27, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
🔥🔥🔥 I grew an autoflower of Tropicana Poison XL from sweet seeds and, got 5 ounces of awesome smoke, has an awesome citrus taste and smell, when growing its a high trichome producer and made my grow room smell amazing!