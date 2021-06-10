I think this is a great strain to smoke when you are feeling creative or if you struggle with adhd, this strain makes “doing the things” a lot less stressful while feeling uplifted doing them. This was my first time smoking this strain (out of a hemp wrap) I smoked about 1.5 grams so just almost half of the joint and I feel great. I’m writing, looking things up, doing everything that needed to get done without it being depressing and complaining the whole time lol! But these are just what I experienced for the first time smoking this strain and I hope to keep getting more. As I am writing this I smoked more of the joint and now I think I can go lay down and pass right out which is amazing! Bless up everyone❤️