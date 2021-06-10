Truffle Cake reviews
Truffle Cake strain effects
Truffle Cake strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
k........y
June 10, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
This sh## bussin
S........n
June 24, 2021
Its hard to smoke other weed after trying this stuff 🔥
s........d
November 8, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is 10/10 and that’s a 100. very uplifted happy high accompanied by an increase in euphoria. This soon fades out into a sleepy state that has you on couch lock. Gonna be so hard to go back to other strains this one is fire
v........r
January 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
The initial aroma pre-smoke is very pine forward with pepper and citrus, for me anyway. Smoke is rich and a tad on the harsh/make you cough side, but nothing past the initial draw. The smoke smells like sweet bread with a hint of baking spices. This is one of my favorite smokes. I have several disabilities I aquired through several tours overseas and this strain helps me sleep like a little baby. The body high is amazing as well as what it does mentally. This is my new happy place for sure. At low doses, this is chilking and playing XBox or listening to music and painting/drawing. Higher doses promote deep sleep and no restlessness. Your results may vary, but this flower has POWER! Obviously this is a high % cannibis, so be careful and keep smokin!
t........3
June 13, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is the BEST STRAIN OF SMOKES IVE RVER SMOKED IN MY LIFE BETTER THEN RUNTZ GELATO WEDDING CAKE BLUE COOKIES AND EVERYTHING OMS. THIS IS A 110 OUT OF 100 OMM STRAIGHT IN LOVE. ALL BIG BUDS AND SMELLS LOVELY TASTE LIKE CANDY STRAIGHT CANDY JO ONA REAL THIS IS THE REAL DEAL HOLLYFIELD
B........7
June 1, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Wonderful for chronic pain! Terrific mood lifter and great for the bedroom 🔥🌶. I definitely want more!
C........e
June 2, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
I think this is a great strain to smoke when you are feeling creative or if you struggle with adhd, this strain makes “doing the things” a lot less stressful while feeling uplifted doing them. This was my first time smoking this strain (out of a hemp wrap) I smoked about 1.5 grams so just almost half of the joint and I feel great. I’m writing, looking things up, doing everything that needed to get done without it being depressing and complaining the whole time lol! But these are just what I experienced for the first time smoking this strain and I hope to keep getting more. As I am writing this I smoked more of the joint and now I think I can go lay down and pass right out which is amazing! Bless up everyone❤️
a........c
October 18, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Very chill indeed. Sitting outside and smoking this got me really appreciative of the birds and trees around me. So calm and not rushed anywhere. My body is relaxed as well but not to the point where I don’t wanna move. Good for being mindful.