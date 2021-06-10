stock photo similar to Truffle Cake
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Truffle Cake

Truffle Cake is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Butter F2 and Pancakes. Truffle Cake is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Truffle Cake effects include uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Truffle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by In House Genetics, Truffle Cake features flavors like chestnut, butter, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Truffle Cake typically ranges from $45–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Truffle Cake strain effects

Reported by 60 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Uplifted

Happy

Truffle Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Truffle Cake strain reviews60

June 10, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This sh## bussin
22 people found this helpful
June 24, 2021
Its hard to smoke other weed after trying this stuff 🔥
19 people found this helpful
November 8, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is 10/10 and that’s a 100. very uplifted happy high accompanied by an increase in euphoria. This soon fades out into a sleepy state that has you on couch lock. Gonna be so hard to go back to other strains this one is fire
13 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

