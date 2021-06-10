Truffle Cake
Truffle Cake is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Butter F2 and Pancakes. Truffle Cake is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Truffle Cake effects include uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Truffle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by In House Genetics, Truffle Cake features flavors like chestnut, butter, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Truffle Cake typically ranges from $45–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Truffle Cake strain effects
Truffle Cake strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
