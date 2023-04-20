Truffle Pig
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Truffle Pig effects are mostly calming.
Truffle Pig potency is higher THC than average.
Truffle Pig is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato and Spiked Mai Tai. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and sleepy. Truffle Pig has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Truffle Pig, before let us know! Leave a review.
Truffle Pig strain reviews(2)
h........b
April 20, 2023
Relaxed
s........3
February 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy