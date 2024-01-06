Truffle Sundae reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Truffle Sundae.
Truffle Sundae strain effects
Truffle Sundae reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
n........j
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Leafly reports that Truffle Sundae is a 50/50 hybrid. But IMO, the Indica is dominant. I'd say 70/30 Indica to Sativa. The high is relaxed while focused.
t........U
October 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
this smells SO good genuinely, smells like maple and cinnamon. this is top 10 for the smell and the high is amazing too. its 5/5 for me