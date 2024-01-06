Truffle Sundae
aka Truffle Sunday
Truffle Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Kush and Gelato 41. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. With its delectable lineage, Truffle Sundae offers a harmonious blend of effects and flavors that tantalize both the mind and the senses. Truffle Sundae features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Truffle Sundae's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creatively inspired. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while sparking imaginative thinking. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Truffle Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects provide relief without causing excessive sedation. Bred by Trichome Jungle Seeds, Truffle Sundae features flavors like rich chocolate, sweet vanilla, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Truffle Sundae typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking a moment of indulgence or looking for a strain that can uplift your spirits and soothe your body, Truffle Sundae delivers a well-rounded and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the pleasure of savoring Truffle Sundae through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
Truffle Sundae strain effects
