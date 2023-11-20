Tsunami reviews
Tsunami strain effects
Tsunami strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
B........0
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Great taste, and perfect for new comers and veteran smokers alike.
r........m
Yesterday
Creative
Relaxed
deep, dubby high. lots in the body, no stress. I have a hard time with describing smells, but it's kinda raunchy and nice. definitely dank like something golem would pull out of his satchel. yes, I just smoked it. (𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐬 "𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞" 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭)