Tuna OG (or OG Tuna Kush) is a 50/50 hybrid cross of OG Kush and Black Tuna. This strain’s robust potency and strong one-two punch to the body and mind make it ideal for seasoned cannabis consumers. The loud terpene profile is also something to take note of, consisting of an overwhelming skunk aroma with intermittent floral and earthy notes. The buds express rust-red hairs and deep emerald greenery that makes the mouth water when coupled with the strain’s intoxicating aroma. Remember to mind your dosage while enjoying Tuna OG, as its strong effects will debilitate even the most seasoned cannabis consumer.  

Ryno10
Member since 2016
OG Tuna packs a punch! Mixed up my bags and smoked this at lunch time and I didn't leave my couch until the munchies had all but run out! Very relaxing body high.
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Lineage

Black Tuna
Black Tuna
parent
OG Kush
OG Kush
parent
Tuna OG
Tuna OG