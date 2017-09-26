ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 179 reviews

Black Tuna

aka Tuna Black

Black Tuna

Black Tuna is a British Columbian strain created by 5 Star Organic to give patients a potent punch of THC that is ideal for chronic pain relief. This Herijuana and Lamb's Bread cross has gained quite a bit of fame in Canada for both its strong narcotic effect and its whimsical marketing—prepackaged meds were sold in sealed tuna cans. Flowers will be compact, trichome-covered and have a strong smell. Black Tuna doesn’t smell quite like fish, however; the strain’s name comes from the Black Tuna Gang that was famous for smuggling Colombian marijuana into the United States in the 1970s. Given its potency and high THC, this strain may be too much for novice or moderate consumers.

Effects

136 people reported 1053 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 31%
Pain 44%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

179

Avatar for 5StarOrganic
Member since 2012
If you are a weed virgin and someone pulls out a can of Black tuna you have one of two options: 1: Smoke Black Tuna and get so *%^@ high that you most likely vomit. 2: Wait for a weaker strain so you can have a fully appreciable smoking experience.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for hgds
Member since 2014
You take a waft and think black tuna, why would they name it that? After rolling the joint and smelling a kushy yet odd flavor you light it up to take a hit. You are hit immediately with a thick, bellowing, luscious smoke that may leave some coughing. You get the sense that this smoke tastes nothing...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for nagchampa
Member since 2014
Black Tuna is a godsend! Tremendous pain relief within minutes, both when vaped & smoked, and all but the worst & most persistent chronic pain areas felt almost pain-free for hours. After a good night's sleep I awoke feeling refreshed, pain still at low levels, and hungry rather than nauseated. A...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Gordon
Member since 2013
This is by far some of the cleanest medicine I've had the pleasure to smoke in a long while. From presentation it looks very dark and skunk like but once you get a glimmer of light on it, you'll see what's actually there. It pretty much turns white once you get a a glimmer on light on it. This is so...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Steved333
Member since 2014
Tilray patient review. This is by far the most perfect bedtime strain I have tried yet. Nice mellow euphoria that also relieves body pain and anxiety. Makes you feel tired and ready to go to bed with just a little bit of vaporizing. Only need a small amount to get the desired effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Herijuana
parent
Second strain parent
Lamb's Bread
parent
Strain
Black Tuna
Strain child
Tuna OG
child

Products with Black Tuna

