Turbo Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Turbo Diesel.
Turbo Diesel strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Turbo Diesel strain flavors
Turbo Diesel strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........o
September 11, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
The strain lineage is wrong. It's a mix of 3 strain. gg4 x sour diesel x pure kush
O........4
September 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This strain is a very good energizing and calm at the same time u want to get things done and your very happy about it...
M........3
December 8, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Love all diesel type strains. This one is amazing. My fam and I were laughing waaaay too hard. Extreme giggles. I had a great time with this strain and I'm a daily smoker. Definitely energizing. 5/5 for sure
k........4
July 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely smells like turbo diesel. Kinda hits slower, but I like that because it keeps me more even-keeled. I would describe it as smooth. Felt light and airy.
p........2
February 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
10/10 strain