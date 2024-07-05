Turbo Diesel
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%
Turbo Diesel
TbD
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Happy
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Cheese
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Turbo Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Turbo Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
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Turbo Diesel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and happy. Turbo Diesel has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Turbo Diesel, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Turbo Diesel strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Turbo Diesel strain flavors
Turbo Diesel strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
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Turbo Diesel strain reviews(7)
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k........4
July 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Definitely smells like turbo diesel. Kinda hits slower, but I like that because it keeps me more even-keeled. I would describe it as smooth. Felt light and airy.
M........3
December 8, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Love all diesel type strains. This one is amazing. My fam and I were laughing waaaay too hard. Extreme giggles. I had a great time with this strain and I'm a daily smoker. Definitely energizing. 5/5 for sure
A........o
September 11, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
The strain lineage is wrong. It's a mix of 3 strain. gg4 x sour diesel x pure kush