  Tutti Frutti
Tutti Frutti reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Tutti Frutti.

Effects

57 people reported 391 effects
Happy 66%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 42%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
ADD/ADHD 17%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

87

Avatar for RawKushMan420
Member since 2020
A good strain which gives a very excited, tingly effect and tastes nice.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Wrhondann
Member since 2020
I didn’t like this strain because my mind kept racing when I used it, and I was feeling extremely anxious, which is not the effect I wanted, obviously. My experience with this strain was terrible. Weird thoughts, very weird, dark thoughts. My mind was spinning and I felt out of control. Not the desi...
Avatar for Shezznutz
Member since 2019
Very happy strain so good and uplifting but made me a bit paranoid
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RedEyeJedi502
Member since 2019
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Photos

Avatar for OG-ranger
Member since 2019
Great strain to smoke in bulk, a standard bud structure, nice smell, good taste and a clean smoke .bang average
Focused
Avatar for Cheesemode
Member since 2019
San Fran. Best I’ve smoke while there. Sticky fruity
Avatar for Sassythesassquatch
Member since 2019
Absolutely amazing. Great taste and a great high. If you like moui wowie you'll love this. Definitely in my top 3
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry