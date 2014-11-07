We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I didn’t like this strain because my mind kept racing when I used it, and I was feeling extremely anxious, which is not the effect I wanted, obviously. My experience with this strain was terrible. Weird thoughts, very weird, dark thoughts. My mind was spinning and I felt out of control. Not the desi...