ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tutti Frutti
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tutti Frutti

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.2 87 reviews

Tutti Frutti

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 87 reviews

Tutti Frutti

As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

57 people reported 391 effects
Happy 66%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 42%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
ADD/ADHD 17%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

87

Show all

Avatar for Guillaume
Member since 2013
Strain Name: Tutti Frutti Grade: A-) You have to try it! Type: Sativa dominant Hybrid Looks: B+) Big fluffy buds going all direction. Light green with an orange/yellow powdery coat (many trichomes). Smell: A) Sweet lavender smell at first. Second time, heaven of berry, oranges, or is it really?!...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for props
Member since 2015
Smells/tastes great. Effective high that lets you function well and happy during the day. Helps with my allergies and the day after I wake up energized.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for cwilkes2350
Member since 2015
This strain is a real treasure. gives you an uplifted almost childlike happy feeling but is clear enough to keep you productive.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for DvddyG
Member since 2015
I like it but I find it I have to smoke two joints to get me where the wild things are hahahaha, but its good smoke
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for props
Member since 2015
Mellow high that gets me in a creative mood.. The strain also helps my pollen allergies! Just need to vape it once a week and the hay fever is gone for approximately 7 days! 👍
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Tutti Frutti nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tutti Frutti nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Lowryder
parent
Strain
Tutti Frutti

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Tutti Frutti

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tutti Frutti nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti
New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti