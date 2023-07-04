Tyde Podz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tyde Podz.
Tyde Podz strain effects
Tyde Podz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........0
July 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Just sm9k3 my first bowl about 5 minutes ago. Very pleased with this strain. Mine was an indica hybrid. Very relaxing, no anxiety, helped me get past a panic attack and left me feeling like i could take a nice nap. One of my new favorite relaxing strains. Very strong head high as well. Not overwhelming but very chill. Must try of you like hybrids 🫠🙃👽
k........9
September 30, 2023
Focused
Happy
Really nice balanced high left me feeling great and clearheaded.
M........y
September 18, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
From Svin Gardens and it was the best thing ever! Super body & head high.
c........2
October 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I never thought this was even possible but somehow I’m enjoying 1989(Taylor’s Version) even MORE after taking a few rips off my Rythm vape. Basically, it turns perfect things into being even more perfect things. ✨11/10✨ Hope my neighbors have been enjoying my live performances to my dog since I picked this strain up! 😂
e........g
November 5, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Got an infused joint from DogWalker’s Big Dog pre-roll line in my sample bag from work this week. I opened the joint up and filled the bowl for my bong with it. Loaded up “Dogma” and started to take a few pulls and instantly started to sink into my chair and relax after a full day on my feet and 3 hours of driving today. Somehow, I accidentally paired this strain with the perfect movie. Anywho, this daily smoker and new dispensary employee is loving this infused version of this strain.
m........r
February 24, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Tingly
mostly I don't the review thing, but figure wth it's on a strain I was very reluctant to try... (Dog Walker brand) which I recommend mini 5pk cones It was thrown in as a bonus gift behind all the other goodies I purchased at a local dispensary So I'm thinking oh shit.!, What did I get myself into smoking such a cliche name like this.. (don't get me wrong I love a wacky name) but Tyde Pods..?!? So wife and me light one up, and whoa! super impressed...!!! After 20mins her migraine went away from her MS conditions and my anxiety/stress was lowered cause I suffer from bi-polar disorder definitely had a cleaning detergent odor off smell alone gassy/floral/sweet/sage smoke leaves a lime-lavender type aftertaste not bad,would pick up it again whenever the mood strikes!
e........6
June 17, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
High is very relaxing, buds were super soft and sticky. Great for winding down without knocking yourself out. Tastes way better than the detergent.
D........0
November 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Smiley high. Easy high This website list this as sativa dominant. Bag by RYTHM says indica dominant.