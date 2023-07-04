mostly I don't the review thing, but figure wth it's on a strain I was very reluctant to try... (Dog Walker brand) which I recommend mini 5pk cones It was thrown in as a bonus gift behind all the other goodies I purchased at a local dispensary So I'm thinking oh shit.!, What did I get myself into smoking such a cliche name like this.. (don't get me wrong I love a wacky name) but Tyde Pods..?!? So wife and me light one up, and whoa! super impressed...!!! After 20mins her migraine went away from her MS conditions and my anxiety/stress was lowered cause I suffer from bi-polar disorder definitely had a cleaning detergent odor off smell alone gassy/floral/sweet/sage smoke leaves a lime-lavender type aftertaste not bad,would pick up it again whenever the mood strikes!