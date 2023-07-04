stock photo similar to Tyde Podz
Tyde Podz
Tyde Podz is a new sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Lit Farms and distributed by Rythm—this is for smoking, not eating. The combination of The Soap x Cherry Cheesecake make for bright green buds lush with a citrus-forward, minty, and savory aroma and a smoke that works for both an indoor and outdoor sesh. High THC and an abundance of terps like limonene and caryophyllene give a headband effect followed by intense relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tyde Podz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Tyde Podz strain reviews10
l........0
July 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
k........9
September 30, 2023
Focused
Happy
c........2
October 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy