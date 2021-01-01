Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Ultimate Purple

Ultimate Purple

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Sleepy
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Ultimate Purple is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Ultimate Purple - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Ultimate Purple near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Ultimate Purple effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 6 effects
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Ultimate Purple

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Ultimate Purple reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight