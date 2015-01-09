ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ultra Sonja
  4. Reviews

Ultra Sonja reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ultra Sonja.

Reviews

25

Avatar for Ghostboykeith
Member since 2018
Went in for GG 4 but they were out so I had to randomly get this. Very disappointing yet not the worst. Had to smoke blunts of this back to back to keep a decent mello buzz going cause the high goes away quickly. $68 for a half bad buy in my opinion
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for mickey20
Member since 2018
Broke it up and loaded it into my MOAB (Mother of all Bongs). It's a very unique aroma that actually tastes like you'd assume going off the smell. Sonja is a bad bitch who hits hard but doesn't floor you. good strain for helping you maintain your focus.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SundogIII
Member since 2017
Very surprised, hits u hard right off the get go. Sweet smelling with a mild taste and not harsh. Smoove! Lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for chetmasters
Member since 2016
Perfect for chilling with friends and staying talkative, amazing smell along with taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Ultra SonjaUser uploaded image of Ultra SonjaUser uploaded image of Ultra Sonja
Avatar for msmedley
Member since 2016
It was a good high, however it was really head heavy. Totally see how it can create headaches. Def, not a strain you want to mix with others!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JasonJ42009
Member since 2017
Very happy giggly and uplifting strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyUplifted