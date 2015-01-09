Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ultra Sonja.
Reviews
25
Ghostboykeith
Member since 2018
Went in for GG 4 but they were out so I had to randomly get this. Very disappointing yet not the worst. Had to smoke blunts of this back to back to keep a decent mello buzz going cause the high goes away quickly. $68 for a half bad buy in my opinion
Broke it up and loaded it into my MOAB (Mother of all Bongs). It's a very unique aroma that actually tastes like you'd assume going off the smell. Sonja is a bad bitch who hits hard but doesn't floor you. good strain for helping you maintain your focus.