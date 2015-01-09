ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Ultra Sonja

Ultra Sonja

Ultra Sonja is a sativa-dominant descendant of U.K. Cheese and Tang Tang that inherits an unusual blend of flavor and effects from its parent strains. Like a pairing of wine and cheese, Ultra Sonja combines a sour funky aroma with deep fruity accents in a display of its heritage. Its dense buds, which sometimes express themselves in tones of purple, deliver clear-headed feelings of bliss and tranquility. 

Avatar for TeethBud
Member since 2015
I picked this up as a nice member of a 4 pack with 2 Sativa dominants and 2 Indica dominants. The buds, which look medium-dense with nice, dried red pistils. The smell is sweet and rich with spices. When you hit the smoke, it has this light woody taste like an aged piece of lumber or the rooms they ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for izziet
Member since 2014
Very nice Strain. Felt the effects almost immediately. Only smoked half a bowl and it has me feeling good. Definitely good to be used as a de-stresser/ before bedtime
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MariBejita
Member since 2015
I got some of this the other day, & I've been feening to try it for a while & I gotta say it's delicious! I love the smell to it, it's so cheesy, I would for sure put this strain at the top of my list, good to smoke on the regular basis because of its cerebral effects, I stay focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dabmasterfunk
Member since 2015
Uplifting and energetic and gives you a cerebral high to get up and go!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Cayla48
Member since 2015
My favorite! I love smoking some while I'm laying in bed. The scent really connected with me. As soon as I exhale I feel my body relaxing. Great if you have any issues falling asleep or want to have late night deep talks with your partner :-) ENJOY!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Strain
Ultra Sonja

