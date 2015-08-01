ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
UltraViolet OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain UltraViolet OG.

Avatar for 1greendog
Member since 2019
Very very Good, I have to say, one of the best.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for langover94
Member since 2018
Did a few dabs of this tonight on my Pax 3. The high is really enjoyable and relaxing, so this is a really solid indica strain. Lots of munchies though--I ate an entire box of reese's pieces cookies and was still hungry
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DoppyLullaby
Member since 2019
Gets me real couch-locked stoned.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tippydog66
Member since 2015
Great for panic attacks and depression! Definitely a great semi-psychedelic indica at high doses!
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for dlamason
Member since 2014
great tasting, super pretty, heavy indica
CreativeFocusedSleepy
Avatar for sirrjulien
Member since 2018
I don’t like how chill it makes me.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Dense buds with a super clean high. Definite chem taste and beautiful looking. Honestly feel like you could play ball with the buds they are gravitational denseness.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dyermaker
Member since 2017
I like this strain but not as an Indica. I had an extremely stressful morning on top of being sick so I dropped by my local shop to grab something that would help me rest and recuperate. After vaping it with my volcano I did feel a relief of some symptoms. Mostly uplifted but not at all sleepy or ...
ArousedCreativeUplifted