Did a few dabs of this tonight on my Pax 3. The high is really enjoyable and relaxing, so this is a really solid indica strain. Lots of munchies though--I ate an entire box of reese's pieces cookies and was still hungry
I like this strain but not as an Indica.
I had an extremely stressful morning on top of being sick so I dropped by my local shop to grab something that would help me rest and recuperate. After vaping it with my volcano I did feel a relief of some symptoms. Mostly uplifted but not at all sleepy or ...