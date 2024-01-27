Umami Butter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Umami Butter.
Umami Butter strain effects
Umami Butter reviews
b........s
January 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Absolutely delicious strain- it packs a punch as noted above and it is truly bold with some seriously gorgeous buds. Maven knocked it out of the park with this one. The black diamond bx comes through very cleanly, i like it 👾
T........9
February 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Good for muscle relaxation, anti-constipation
A........n
May 2, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This ones a Banger 😤comes in with a punch and lingers for hours most try for veteran smokers this ones a top 10 strain