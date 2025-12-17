Unbroken Chain reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unbroken Chain.
Unbroken Chain reviews
n........o
December 17, 2025
Focused
Uplifted
I suppose it's different for everyone but I felt more of a quick onset of a head high my boddy feels like it went into my head and now I'm a floating head mellows out its a noticeable high like it feels like your focusing in like if you went into a sewer pipe looked back towards the entrance how it has that narrow reverse cone shape it feels so far away that's kinda what I feel like horse blinders not bad feelings I feel focused
t........9
January 20, 2024
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Good smoke good high good gas🔥