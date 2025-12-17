Unbroken Chain
Unbroken Chain
UCh
Hybrid
Uplifted
Focused
Relaxed
Pine
Earthy
Unbroken Chain effects are mostly energizing.
Unbroken Chain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and 3 Gorillas. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Unbroken Chain is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mycotek Seeds, the average price of Unbroken Chain typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Unbroken Chain’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unbroken Chain, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Unbroken Chain strain reviews(2)
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n........o
December 17, 2025
Focused
Uplifted
I suppose it's different for everyone but I felt more of a quick onset of a head high my boddy feels like it went into my head and now I'm a floating head mellows out its a noticeable high like it feels like your focusing in like if you went into a sewer pipe looked back towards the entrance how it has that narrow reverse cone shape it feels so far away that's kinda what I feel like horse blinders not bad feelings I feel focused
t........9
January 20, 2024
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Good smoke good high good gas🔥