Underdawg

HybridTHC 21%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Euphoric
Uplifted
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Underdawg is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Underdawg - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Underdawg effects

Euphoric
Uplifted
Talkative
Creative
Underdawg reviews2

