Undertow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Undertow.
Undertow strain effects
Undertow strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Undertow reviews
P........t
October 6, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
It has a good quick initial high with a pretty long lasting buzz. That is nice and euphoric. It is not too heavy and will not put you to sleep immediately, which is nice when doing things out and about in the daytime. I personally have found this strain to be a little more energetic than calming, but that’s just my opinion.
B........e
December 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I've bought this strain from cookies brand and I gotta say it's definitely some really good stuff. I was hesitant to purchase this from the one review this strain had here, but I thought to try it out. Very smooth and fruity tasting strain with hints of candy and sweetness. My pack rated at 22.90% THC with 2.77% total terpenes, which is high so another plus. Made me relaxed and took away my back/neck pain I suffer from. Feelings happy but relaxed. Definitely some potent stuff, I'm a heavy daily smoker and this stuff still hits me well. Definitely buy this strain if you see it.
s........y
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great indica dominant hybrid. Sweet pine flavor and aroma. Strong but nothing crazy for a seasoned stoner. Nice relaxing and slightly euphoric high.
d........2
February 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
My body feels relaxed, but not too heavy. It helped with my pain in my upper back.