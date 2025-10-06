I've bought this strain from cookies brand and I gotta say it's definitely some really good stuff. I was hesitant to purchase this from the one review this strain had here, but I thought to try it out. Very smooth and fruity tasting strain with hints of candy and sweetness. My pack rated at 22.90% THC with 2.77% total terpenes, which is high so another plus. Made me relaxed and took away my back/neck pain I suffer from. Feelings happy but relaxed. Definitely some potent stuff, I'm a heavy daily smoker and this stuff still hits me well. Definitely buy this strain if you see it.