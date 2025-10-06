Undertow
Undertow
UDT
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Diesel
Sweet
Skunk
Undertow effects are mostly calming.
Undertow is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers x Wet Betty, bred by Colors by Cultivar for a collaboration with Cookies. Undertow has pale green buds with purple accents and thick trichome frost, which emit a palate of fruit, gas, earth, and pine. It’s a sleepy strain ideal for nighttime or chill daytime romps, and helps patients with pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Undertow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Undertow strain effects
Undertow strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
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Undertow strain reviews(4)
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P........t
October 6, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
It has a good quick initial high with a pretty long lasting buzz. That is nice and euphoric. It is not too heavy and will not put you to sleep immediately, which is nice when doing things out and about in the daytime. I personally have found this strain to be a little more energetic than calming, but that’s just my opinion.
B........e
December 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I've bought this strain from cookies brand and I gotta say it's definitely some really good stuff. I was hesitant to purchase this from the one review this strain had here, but I thought to try it out. Very smooth and fruity tasting strain with hints of candy and sweetness. My pack rated at 22.90% THC with 2.77% total terpenes, which is high so another plus. Made me relaxed and took away my back/neck pain I suffer from. Feelings happy but relaxed. Definitely some potent stuff, I'm a heavy daily smoker and this stuff still hits me well. Definitely buy this strain if you see it.
s........y
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great indica dominant hybrid. Sweet pine flavor and aroma. Strong but nothing crazy for a seasoned stoner. Nice relaxing and slightly euphoric high.