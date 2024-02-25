Unicorn Blood reviews
February 25, 2024
This strain is absolute fire. Sweet taste of red fruits makes you want to smoke a lot. But be aware of the effects , if you had anything planned after you smoked one, you probably want to reschedule. Really nice strain, sends you straight to the moon
December 31, 2023
Very Sweet pungent taste. Tastes like nerds candy that will make you smile ear to ear. Great day time strain
August 28, 2024
"Eh." I've had this strain in my ever-changing collection for over a year now and it's never one I really think about. I'm an experienced user, it's possible the THC content is just too low for me or it wasn't a good crop. It tastes nice, it's slightly sweet with a berry and earthy flavor. Overall, it was just mildly relaxing and happy, but nothing too strong or noticeable. It would be nice for mild stress throughout the day.