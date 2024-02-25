"Eh." I've had this strain in my ever-changing collection for over a year now and it's never one I really think about. I'm an experienced user, it's possible the THC content is just too low for me or it wasn't a good crop. It tastes nice, it's slightly sweet with a berry and earthy flavor. Overall, it was just mildly relaxing and happy, but nothing too strong or noticeable. It would be nice for mild stress throughout the day.