Unicorn Blood
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Unicorn Blood effects are mostly calming.
Unicorn Blood is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Purple Unicorn x (East Coast Sour Diesel x Strawberry Crème). This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Unicorn Blood is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Riot Seeds, Unicorn Blood features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Unicorn Blood typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Unicorn Blood’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Blood, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Unicorn Blood strain effects
Unicorn Blood strain reviews
d........6
December 31, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
7........x
February 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
a........s
August 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed