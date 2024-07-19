Unicorn Milk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unicorn Milk.
Unicorn Milk strain effects
Unicorn Milk strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Unicorn Milk reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........7
July 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This comes at you fast and hard. Hitting me with a heavy head and eyelids. It feels as if the rest of my body is floating. Buzzy euphoria with closed eyes. This is a magical strain.
P........1
February 24, 2024
Sooo far it smokes smooth an easy it's relaxing so far
S........7
July 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Currently my all-time favorite strain; tastes like WAFFLES and cereal milk, so fab, so magical, this high makes me giddy.
n........0
August 7, 2023
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
Major side effects: Extremely talked
w........s
August 3, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is fuckin wonderful, fuck the other shit this shit hits hard so there's y'all warning lol 🤣 enjoy